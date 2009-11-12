Carrie Underwood Video: CMA Performance

Last night we watched as Taylor Swift took down the CMA awards, bringing home a total of four awards, including Entertainer of the Year. Another highlight of the night was watching the event’s host, Carrie Underwood, perform her hit single “Cowboy Casanova.”

The country favorite is currently at the top of the country music billboard charts, so it was all but expected that she would whip out the shiny hotpants (making a comeback?) and a dazzling statement necklace, wooing the crowd with her powerful vocals.