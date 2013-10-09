‘Carrie’ Prank Goes Viral: Watch A Girl Freak People Out With Her Telekinetic Powers

What would you do if a stranger in a cafe spilled coffee all over you and your computer? The answer is scare the bejeezus out of that stranger and other innocent bystanders using your telekinetic powers, of course.
MORE: The 20 Most, Um, Unique Baby Names Of All Time
Okay, so this equally horrifying and awesome video is a highly orchestrated prank, complete with actors, hidden pulleys, remote control tables, and spring-loaded book shelves. It’s also part of a genius promotional campaign for the soon to be released remake of the cult classic “Carrie”, starring the talented and perennially stylish, Chloë Moretz, and the fabulous Julianne Moore.
MORE: Scarlett Johansson Named Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive (Again)
We don’t know what we like best about this prank: the incredibly convincing acting of the telekinetic girl, or the terrified expressions on the customers’ faces, who came in to buy a cappuccino and left with a side of shock.
Watch the video and tell us what you think. Does it make you more excited for the release of “Carrie” on Oct.18?