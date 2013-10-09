StyleCaster
‘Carrie’ Prank Goes Viral: Watch A Girl Freak People Out With Her Telekinetic Powers

'Carrie' Prank Goes Viral: Watch A Girl Freak People Out With Her Telekinetic Powers

Valeria Nekhim
by

What would you do if a stranger in a cafe spilled coffee all over you and your computer? The answer is scare the bejeezus out of that stranger and other innocent bystanders using your telekinetic powers, of course.

Okay, so this equally horrifying and awesome video is a highly orchestrated prank, complete with actors, hidden pulleys, remote control tables, and spring-loaded book shelves. It’s also part of a genius promotional campaign for the soon to be released remake of  the cult classic “Carrie”, starring the talented and perennially stylish, Chloë Moretz, and the fabulous Julianne Moore.

We don’t know what we like best about this prank: the incredibly convincing acting of the telekinetic girl, or the terrified expressions on the customers’ faces, who came in to buy a cappuccino and left with a side of shock.

Watch the video and tell us what you think. Does it make you more excited for the release of “Carrie” on Oct.18?

