Carrie Prejean Video Tape: Dethroned Beauty Queen Talks on Today

Carrie Prejean Video Tape: Dethroned Beauty Queen Talks on Today

Lyz
by

Former Miss California USA Carrie Prejean decided she needed to address (again) on the Today show, the solo sex tape that forced her to drop a million dollar lawsuit against the Miss California USA organization. Isn’t there some sort of phrase about digging a hole…? And getting deeper and deeper in it?

First she ran her mouth about same-sex marriage, then admitted to accepting breast implants from the Miss California USA people, now she just has to discuss her solo sex tape she made at 17-years-old, which she does not consider a sex tape…because she’s the only one in it. Ummmm.

Since this seems to be a recurring issue, here is a step-by-step survival guide on how not to get caught with your sex tape:

Step 1: Don’t make a sex tape.

Step 2: Continue to not make a sex tape.

Prejean claims that releasing the sex tape is part of a seven month “campaign to try and silence me.” Um…we sort of hope it works.

