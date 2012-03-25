Sarah Jessica Parker is pretty close to godly status in this office. We love her interpretation of fashion, the immense knowledge she has of the industry, the way she seems to live a relatively normal life and, of course, the fact that she gave us the greatest television show in the history of the modern world: Sex and the City.
Happy Birthday Sarah Jessica Parker! Here Are 9 Things Carrie Bradshaw Taught Us About Dating

Happy Birthday Sarah Jessica Parker! Here Are 9 Things Carrie Bradshaw Taught Us About Dating

Jessica Rubin
Happy Birthday Sarah Jessica Parker! Here Are 9 Things Carrie Bradshaw Taught Us About Dating
Sarah Jessica Parker is pretty close to godliness in this office. We love her interpretation of fashion, the immense knowledge she has of the industry, the way she seems to live a relatively normal life and, of course, the fact that she gave us the greatest television show in the history of the modern world: Sex and the City. Without Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte, we would be missing a serious part of our education. We learned so much from these gals, but of course as the leading lady Carrie taught us the most.

On the grand occasion of SJP’s birthday, we’ve decided to turn to the beloved character that she played for six years and reflect on what she’s taught us about the world. Carrie’s many adventures with men led to a few laughs, many tears and the inevitable conclusion that living and loving just isn’t easy. So click through the slideshow above for nine very important lessons we learned thanks to Carrie’s relationship debauchery. Enjoy!

Don't lose your boyfriend's dog while in the middle of an affair with another man.

Don't meet a Russian man at a tea room for a date in the middle of the night.

Don't fart while in bed with your boyfriend.

Don't go to visit your boyfriend at a rehab in Connecticut for your second date.

Don't date someone just because you like their mother.

Don't search through the apartment of the man you're dating when he leaves to play sports with his friends.

Don't date someone who you meet in your therapist's office.

Don't chase the wife of the man you're having an affair with down the stairs causing her to fall and break her nose.

Don't let a politician pee on you.

