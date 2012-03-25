Happy Birthday Sarah Jessica Parker! Here Are 9 Things Carrie Bradshaw Taught Us About Dating

Sarah Jessica Parker is pretty close to godliness in this office. We love her interpretation of fashion, the immense knowledge she has of the industry, the way she seems to live a relatively normal life and, of course, the fact that she gave us the greatest television show in the history of the modern world: Sex and the City. Without Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte, we would be missing a serious part of our education. We learned so much from these gals, but of course as the leading lady Carrie taught us the most.

On the grand occasion of SJP’s birthday, we’ve decided to turn to the beloved character that she played for six years and reflect on what she’s taught us about the world. Carrie’s many adventures with men led to a few laughs, many tears and the inevitable conclusion that living and loving just isn’t easy. So click through the slideshow above for nine very important lessons we learned thanks to Carrie’s relationship debauchery. Enjoy!