The Many Shoes of Carrie Bradshaw: An Infographic You Can Buy

Obviously, anyone who’s ever watched “Sex and the City” knows that Carrie Bradshaw—played by Sarah Jessica Parker—has had many loves, but none really compared to her love of shoes.

Responsible for bringing names like Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo to the masses, SATC was as much about elevating fabulous footwear as it was about the sex lives of modern New York Women.

That’s why we’re loving this metallic-gold print called “The Many Shoes of Carrie Bradshaw’s Closet,” which celebrates the character’s obsession with 50 hand-illustrated iconic shoes from the HBO series.

Stacked by designer (Blahnik, Choo, and Yves St Laurent to name a few), this made-in-Brooklyn compendium is a haute homage to Carrie’s closet. We kind of think it’s a fun Valentine’s Day gift for any fellow SATC obsessives!

“The Many Shoes of Carrie Bradshaw’s Closet,”18″ x 24” print, $22; at Pop Chat Labs