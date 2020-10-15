Here’s Exactly What Carrie Bradshaw Would Wear If She Was Still Serving Looks In 2021

Scroll To See More Images

As I stared into my closet, I couldn’t help but wonder: What would Carrie Bradshaw wear in 2021? There’s no denying that 2020 has been a weird year to say the least, but as I look ahead to the future and get excited for a fresh start, my thoughts turn to revamping my wardrobe, and I’m in need of some fashion inspo.

A new year means a new beginning, and it also means the opportunity to try out a few new looks, am I right? With this in mind, I started thinking about what my favorite style icon of all time, the one and only Carrie Bradshaw, would be wearing in today’s world.

It’s crazy to think that Sex and the City premiered 22 years ago—can you believe it? This beloved show served as a guide for women everywhere when it came to navigating friendships, fashion and dating in our 20s and 30s, and although it premiered over two decades ago, Carrie’s signature looks and iconic, eclectic style are still totally Instagram-worthy today.

From going-out tops to Fendi baguettes to too many pairs of Manolo Blahniks to count, it’s pretty much the dream wardrobe of any twenty-something who just moved to New York with the hopes of making it in fashion. Still, given that Sex and the City did come out in the ’90s, I wanted to explore how Carrie’s style might have evolved if the show were given a modern wardrobe upgrade.

I referenced her favorite pieces and most iconic looks, but made sure they still felt fresh and current by incorporating favorites from my own wardrobe as well. Read on as I re-style this classic character with a modern-day twist. Below, five looks Carrie Bradshaw would definitely wear (and post on Instagram!) in 2021.

Look 1: Faux Fur, Real Manolos

There’s no denying that Carrie loved a good slip dress, and lucky for us, slip dresses are definitely still in style today. Instead of topping my silky slip with a coat similar to the iconic fur she often wore, I’d like to think Carrie would’ve traded out her furs for some more fun colorful faux options by now. For the finishing touch, of course she’d still be a fan of the timeless Manolo Blahnik heels.

Look 2: Tulle & Sequins

Of course, Carrie would still love a good tulle skirt like the one she wears in the show’s opening credits, and again when she goes off to Paris in season six. I’m sure Carrie would still be styling up her tulle for a day around the city. Since winters in New York are too cold for her usual strappy sandals, perhaps she’d opt for some knee-high sequin boots instead.

Look 3: Bedazzled Face Mask

Carrie’s most important 2021 accessory? A face mask, of course! I think that she would really enjoy matching her masks to her looks. On a busy day filled with writing, meetings and maybe even an afternoon photo shoot, she’d pair her favorite bedazzled mask with a chunky cardigan, plus bold hot pink boots and just a touch of tulle—warm, functional and definitely statement-making.

Look 4: Influencer Off Duty

I’ve heard it said a few times, and I have to agree that in 2021, Carrie Bradshaw would definitely be an influencer in addition to writing her column. For a Sunday morning brunch with the girls followed by a writing/editing session at her favorite cafe, I’d like to think Carrie would dress down in some vintage Levis, colorful chunky sneakers and of course, a silky neck scarf for a fashionable final touch.

Look 5: Statement Tights

Though she never wore them in the show, a modern-day Carrie would definitely lean into the colored tights trend. Over the past few years, they’ve been seen all over Instagram, and of course, on some notable runways. I have no doubt that Carrie wouldn’t hesitate to break out some colorful tights to compliment a printed mini dress—after all, she’s the OG queen of taking fashion risks.