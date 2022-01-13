Carrie Bradshaw’s Return-To-Dating Dress Comes in 20 Colors

Scroll To See More Images

If you haven’t already manically binged the latest episode of And Just Like That, scroll all the way down to the shopping section of this story to avoid spoilers and skip right to the very cute dress. If you have watched—let’s discuss! Finally, Carrie is back on her feet and ready to dip her toes into the dating pool (as advised by both her editor and Oprah, NBD) and of course, our girl had to school us all in first-date fashion. Carrie Bradshaw’s date dress has been living in my head rent-free since I first saw it in behind-the-scenes photos of filming back in 2021, and for just $215, it can be yours in any of 20 colors. Yep, that many.

Carrie’s first dating app boo is handsome in that ~Leo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up~ type of way, and I’m sure he was wowed by Bradshaw showing up to dinner in a slinky one-shoulder Norma Kamali gown and a satin blazer for added appeal. No, the date didn’t go according to plan, but hey…she looked good! The dress in question is the Diana Gown, yours for a reasonable $215.

Carrie wears what I assume is shade Powder Blue, but there are tons of colors to choose from if that’s not your thing. Ironically (and iconically) enough, my friend Katie wore the dress in the same shade last year before Bradshaw herself, so I had to go to her for a hot take on whether it’s worth the coin. “Definitely comfy! Impossible to wrinkle, so great for packing for vacation,” she shares.

Not only is this super-stretchy dress flattering, it’s a pull-on style with a built-in bodysuit lining—no Spanx or SKIMS necessary for that snatched-in feel! “You have to snap in and out of it, which I know some people don’t love, but it kinda makes you feel snug and held in,” says Katie, our unofficial Diana Gown Eye Witness.

Personally, I find the ruched draping to be especially forgiving, not to mention comfortable AF. Combined with the body-skimming silhouette and single shoulder strap, this piece has all the makings of a perfect date night dress.

Check out the full lineup of 20 colorful Diana Gown colorways on the Revolve site here, or scroll on for a few of our absolute favorites below. Oh, and did I mention it comes in a mini version for under $200 as well? Sold. Say what you want about AJLT, but for the most part, Carrie’s wardrobe is still giving.

Black

Obviously, owning this dress in black feels like a must. And if this one feels too plain for your taste, might I recommend a different oil-slicked black version instead? I won’t blame you if you buy both.

Plum

I love a deep berry or plum shade for winter soirées, so this hue is high on my to-buy list.

Red

Any good statement-maker knows red is the obvious shade for turning heads.

Nude

For a more understated look, a lighter neutral shade suits a myriad of occasions.

Berry Blue

If Carrie’s Powder Blue shade felt too muted for you, go bold with this rich royal blue instead.

Rose

The Diana Gown comes in a few shades of pink, but this vibrant rose is my favorite.

White

Calling all Brides-to-be! This is the perfect bridal shower, bachelorette party or honeymoon look.