Carpe Denim

In what seems to be an uncanny resemblance of the troubled 1970s, DSqaured2’s spring 2009 collection gives indication that no matter the economic situation, fashion always endures. The 1970s, like the present, underwent economical decline but conversely saw a surge in the purchasing of designer jeans. Now a universal language, a great pair of flared denim jeans can be paired with a simple flannel top to create a fashion statement that Farrah Fawcett would approve of.

(1) Heritage 1981 Woven Plaid Shirt $19.80, at forever21.com; (2) Daytrip Bomber $26, at buckle.com; (3) Dita Supa Dupa Sunglasses $200, at ditalegends.com; (4) Seven for All Mankind $240, at my-wardrobe.com; (5) Farouk CHI Volumizer Iron $109.95, at misikko.com; (6) Hayden-Harnett Camille Clutch $340, at haydenharnett.com; (7) Frye Emily Slingback $232, at zappos.com; (8) Clinique Full Potential Gloss $17.50, at lordandtaylor.com; (9) Farouk CHI Silk Infusion $12.99, at misikko.com; (10) D&G Belt $132, at farfetch.com; (11) Kenneth Jay Lane Large Link Necklace $230, at net-a-porter.com