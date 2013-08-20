Caroline Kennedy’s Net Worth: How Rich Is She Really?

Oh, to be Caroline Bouvier Kennedy. It’s not enough that she’s the only living child of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis , but she’s also beautiful, well-adjusted, and intelligent. And frankly, for a Kennedy, she seems to have her life together—which is not always the case for offspring from this rich and powerful family, who are renowned for being longtime sufferers of “The Kennedy Curse.”
Like her famous family members, Kennedy is involved in the political world. Besides campaigning from democratic candidates, President Barack Obama recently nominated her for a U.S. ambassadorship to Japan. As a result, Kennedy had to disclose her financial holdings. While we all know she hails from great wealth, we didn’t quite realize how much. The numbers and details will likely surprise you, so read on to see the inside scoop on Kennedy’s net worth!
Estimated Net Worth: Although the exact figure is not known, financial sources like Bloomberg note that Kennedy’s personal net worth could be up to $278 million. Other outlets believe that she could be worth up to $500 million. Either way, it’s not exactly chump change. In 2008 when running for office, she withdrew to avoid having to disclose the information. Since candidates for ambassadorships have to put their assets in very broad categories, which can span tens of millions of dollars, it’s been difficult for anyone to report a precise figure, but CNNMoney’s analysis of the documents reveals that the absolute minimum she could be worth is $80 million.
Salary: For public speaking engagements and royalties on her book, Jacqueline Kennedy: History Conversations on Life With John F. Kennedy, she makes over $1 million a year. If she is to be an ambassador, she will receive a maximum base salary of $179,700.
Real Estate: Kennedy primarily resides in an apartment at the swanky 888 Park Avenue with her hubby Edwin Schlossberg, which is merely a few blocks away from 740 Park Avenue, the world-famous apartment building where her mother was raised. She owns a great deal of waterfront land on Martha’s Vineyard, which her mother had purchased. She currently has two parcels on the market—one for $20 million, and one for $25 million. Whatever it takes to rub elbows with America’s royal family!
Family Real Estate Legacy: Although many Kennedy properties have been sold over the years, the astounding Hyannis Port compound remains, which is said to be worth around $11.5 million. The compound features six acres of waterfront land in the swankiest area of Cape Cod.
Investments and Accounts: Kennedy has a number of bank accounts, including numerous Cayman Island accounts with balances that range from $542,000 to $1.2 million. Additionally, she has a Goldman Sachs retirement account with somewhere between $100,000 and $250,000. She also has interest in Arctic Royalty, a partnership featuring oil and gas leases. She listed between $5 million and $25 million with Park Holdings Group, which also focuses on oil and gas assets.
Trust Fund: Obviously, she has a ton of money in trusts, with The New York Post reporting that she makes somewhere between $12 million and $30 million a year—simply for being a Kennedy. Her mother passed away in 1994, with an estate valued at $43.7 million, a number that only grew once her possessions were auctioned. When her brother John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette tragically passed away in a small plane crash back in 1999, she was named as a beneficiary of his $50 million estate.
