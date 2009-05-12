Name: Carolina Piovano

Agency: Women Direct

Hometown: Rio de Janiero, Brazil

New York City Neighborhood: East Village

Most Incredible Model Moment: My first fashion week outside Brazil in Milan. It was great to work with important designers and meet interesting people in the business. It was a new world for me because I was just starting!

Favorite Model or Designer Icon: Christy Turlington. She is so elegant.

Describe your uniform: Long blazer– like a “boyfriend” jacket– nice skinny jeans, t-shirt and maybe a long necklace to add something to the outfit. And comfortable shoes, of course!

Photo: Joey D’Arco