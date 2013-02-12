All The Looks: Carolina Herrera’s Refined Fall 2013 Collection

When it comes to creating polished pieces suited to glamorous ladies-who-lunch types, nobody does it better than Carolina Herrera.

For Fall 2013, highlights of Herrera’s elegant collection—presented today at Lincoln Center—included fur coats, fur collars and fur cloaks—many rendered in bold jewel tones such as plum and emerald green. Fur also made unexpected appearances in less likely places, lining collars, busts, waists, and hems and even serving as sleeves for a particularly prissy nude pussy-bow blouse.

Naturally, since it’s Carolina Herrera we’re talking about, sweeping floor-length skirts and gowns served as major show-stoppers, especially the ones that featured refined floral prints.

It’s also worth mentioning that Herrera always scores the creme de la creme of models, so showgoers get an extra bonus seeing top walkers like Karlie Kloss (fresh from an appearance at last night’s Grammy awards) showcase the impeccable clothes.

Check out all the looks from Carolina Herrera’s Fall 2013 collection in the slideshow above!

Julie Kosin is the winner of StyleCaster’s New York Fashion Week Insider contest, sponsored by Maybelline. You’ll find her reports from backstage and the runways all week right here in our Insider Access section!