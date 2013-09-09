See Every Look From Carolina Herrera’s Feminine Spring 2014 Collection

Carolina Herrera understands how to outfit a lady, and for Spring 2014, the venerable designer gave her customer plenty of elegant, fuss-free options to choose from.

The typically dress-heavy collection consisted of styles for myriad occasions, in varying lengths and silhouettes. The thread tying them together is their lightness, and a color palette of mainly black, white and cream with the occasional pop of orange, raspberry and teal.

While most of the looks featured sheer fabrics, one dress that particularly stood out was a slightly vampish bodycon floor-length white dress with a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a black off-the-shoulder panel. We also adored the sexy yet romantic allure of the teal striped dress worn by model Lindsey Wixson.

