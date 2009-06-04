StyleCaster
Carolina Herrera Resort 2010

Carolina Herrera is known for her class and sophistication both in her personal life and in her designs. For this resort collection, she brought that same air of class with a bright pop of color. Her palate this season married black and white with a fiery orange that added a major dose of sex appeal. After we’re done dreaming of suits worthy of only the best Hitchcock heroines, our minds will wander off into the sunset, a radiant red sunset.

