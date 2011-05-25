Carolina Herrera Name Drops a Ton and It’s Awesome

Carolina Herrera is one classy lady. You may not believe that she knows and has known everyone, but you would be mistaken. When you’ve been on the NYC scene for awhile, you hang out with the kids who matter.

The lovely and refined Herrera recently spoke with Harper’s Bazaar and she name drops some of her peeps and it’s honestly totally engaging. Here’s what she had to say on some seriously bold names:

DIANA VREELAND:

“I went to Diana Vreeland and said, ‘You know what? I’m going to design fabrics.’ And she said, ‘Oh, that’s so boring. Why don’t you do something else? Why don’t you do a collection of dresses? It’s much more fun.'”

JACKIE O:

“When I started, she came to me, and I dressed her a lot for those last years…It was fun to have her there and a great inspiration. She was so natural and knew exactly what she wanted and what looked good on her.” AND “Jackie had a great sense of history and responsibility for what and who she was. She said, ‘I am nothing. He was the president. I was only the first lady, so I don’t have anything to say.'”

ANDY WARHOL:

“Andy [Warhol] and I used to see each other all the time with Bianca [Jagger] then when he did my painting, I went to his Factory, and he took 40 or 60 Polaroids. He was quiet, but he did say key things in a very funny way. Andy seemed to be very timid, shy, but he liked being very successful. I remember when he wanted to be a fashion model. He was cast in a Halston show. Bianca and I were in the audience, and when Andy walked in and saw us there, instead of going backstage, he stopped and said hello to all of us. That was the end of that.”

ROBERT MAPLETHORPE:

“He would say, ‘You have to let me photograph you,’ and I would say, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘Because I’m going to be so famous, and you’re going to be so mad you didn’t!'”

This article made me love the posh Upper East Side lady, read it at Harper’s Bazaar.

Photo: Victor Demarchelier for Harper’s Bazaar