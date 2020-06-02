Carole Baskin Just Won Ownership of Joe Exotic’s Zoo From Jeff Lowe After That ‘Tiger King’ Drama

After the drama in Netflix’s Tiger King, Carole Baskin won Joe Exotic’s zoo from Jeff Lowe. Yes—Carole now owns the zoo of her archnemesis, and we can’t wait to hear about Joe’s reaction. According to Courthouse News, U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk ruled in Oklahoma City that Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue was granted ownership of Joe’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park on Monday, June 1.

As Tiger King viewers remember, Joe was ordered by a court to pay $1 million to Carole after he infringed upon the Big Cat Rescue’s trademark. As reported by Courthouse News, Joe fraudulently transferred the his park to his mother, Shirley M. Schreibvogel, in 2011 in an attempt to avoid losing it to Carole amid his lawsuit with her. After Joe was arrested 2018, his former business partner, Jeff Lowe, took ownership of the zoo. After the judge’s ruling, Lowe, his wife, Lauren Lowe, and all of their animals will have to vacate the land within 120 days.

Along with the 16.4-acre property, Carole was also granted several cabins and and vehicles at the zoo as well.

The ruling came after Carole sued Joe’s mom and accused her of the fraudulent transfer in 2016. Schreibvogel later admitted under oath that the zoo land was transferred to her by Joe Maldonado to remove it from the reach of creditors, including BCR, should BCR win its Florida lawsuit,” the 2016 complaint read. “Schreibvogel also admitted in 2015, via a confession of judgment she entered into to resolve a lawsuit filed against he by the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee overseeing Joe Maldonado’s personal bankruptcy estate, that the zoo land was fraudulently transferred to her by Joe Maldonado in 2011 to avoid his creditors.”

Joe is currently serving 22 years in prison at FMC Fort Worth for a murder-for-hire plot to kill Carole, as well as the abuse of several of his exotic cats at his zoo.