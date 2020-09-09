Carole Baskin’s Husband’s Death Might Be Connected to His Handyman & We’re So Confused

It’s now possible that Carole Baskin’s husband’s death was connected to his handyman on Tiger King. At least that’s according to a new witness on an upcoming episode of 48 Hours Suspicion. The CBS series is premiering an episode that investigates the 1997 disappearance of Don Lewis—otherwise known as the Big Cat Rescue owner’s former husband—and it’s set to air on Wednesday, September 9 at 10 p.m. ET. In it, viewers will hear from Trish Farr-Payne: a woman who believes her own ex-husband, Kenny Farr, had something to do with Lewis’ disappearance.

In a preview clip for the episode, Farr-Payne reveals her ex-husband’s connection to Baskin and Lewis. Farr worked as a handyman for the Big Cat Rescue owners, a position which Farr-Payne suggests may have enabled his alleged role in Lewis’ disappearance. In Netflix’s Tiger King, Joe Exotic, who was later convicted on charges for a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, infamously claimed that she killed her own husband throughout the series. But Farr-Payne’s allegations might complicate things for Baskin, who has repeatedly denied Exotic’s accusations.

Farr-Payne’s claims her ex-husband was violent toward her in the 48 Hours clip. She also alleges that, just two days before Baskin reported Lewis was missing, Farr returned home with Lewis’ own van—which, she adds, had guns inside of it. According to Farr-Payne, her then-husband told her the guns belonged to Lewis, too.

“‘Listen… I’m hangin’ on to these right now for Carole… Don’s gone. And I don’t want you talkin’ about him,” Farr-Payne If anybody calls, you don’t say anything about Don,'” Farr-Payne claims her then-husband told her on the night of the alleged incident.

When Lewis was finally reported missing, Farr-Payne began piecing things together. “Everything started kinda coming together,” she told 48 Hours. “Kenny’s got Don’s van. Kenny’s got Don’s guns. Don’s gone and I knew Don was gone the day before he was supposedly missing… Something wasn’t right.”

Farr’s then-wife went on to question him about her suspicions. But his response was frightening: “Don’t ask me questions that you don’t want the answers to,” he said, according to Farr-Payne.

Following her confrontation with her then-husband, Farr-Payne says a padlocked freezer appeared on her property “about a week” after Lewis’ disappearance. She claims her husband also became violent with her: “Kenny had threatened to put me in a grinder, he said, ‘If you try to leave me again, I’m gonna put you in the grinder, like I did Don,'” she told 48 Hours. “I thought he was tellin’ the truth… I knew deep down that Kenny had some part in Don’s not ever coming back. I knew then for sure.”

The mother-of-three only felt safe sharing these details after Farr was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2000. But according to Entertainment Tonight, the handyman has since continued to work at Baskin’s rescue. In a statement posted on her Big Cat Rescue site refuting Joe Exotic’s claims on Tiger King, the Big Cat Rescue owner suggests that she is still close with Farr. “I love Kenny Farr like a son,” she wrote. “He was someone I could trust to keep Don from getting lost or going into cages with cats who could kill him, while I worked.”

48 Hours Suspicion will air Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10/9c on CBS.