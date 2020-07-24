Carole Baskin’s Cameo Birthday Cover of ‘In Da Club’ Costs $200 & You, Too, Can Request One

We hope all you cool cats and kittens are ready for Carole Baskin’s Cameo videos. The Tiger King star began taking video requests on the platform in early July and has steadily racked up a fortune from her dedicated following on the app ever since. And no request is off-limits for the 59-year-old—you know, except for those involving her dead husband.

The Big Cat Rescue owner is taking personal video requests for the low (?) price of $200 on the app. Her bio on Cameo currently reads: “You know me as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s intended murder victim but my real life’s work has been at Big Cat Rescue for a world where all wild cats live free. Please be a voice for cats: BigCatAct.com.” To date, she’s fulfilled requests ranging from the casual congratulatory shoutout to a now-viral cover of 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” and, uh, reciting very strange poetry that mentions both the MGM lion and prominent lawyers, David Chesnoff and Patty Glaser, all in the same 30-second clip. It’s all almost as puzzling as the mystery of her missing husband on Tiger King, but Baskin has no interest in mentioning that last part.

In an introductory video for her Cameo, Baskin goes over her rules for requests. “Hey all you cool cats and kittens, it’s Carole Baskin’s kitty help hotline, how can I help you? Want the purrfect message for the cat lover in your life? Let me channel my inner cat for your birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, promotions, or inspirational messages,” she offers, before clarifying what she will cover. “I’m up for anything animal-friendly, earth-friendly, and healing. I’m not up for anything mean, especially about my husband, and won’t endorse candidates or say you’re the best at something if I don’t know it to be true. The best part is that the proceeds are helping me end the abuse of Big Cats and their cubs.”

The Tiger King star has previously explained to TMZ that fans continue to ask intrusive questions about her missing husband. “People ask me to say some really bizarre things that are clearly inside jokes for them and their friends, so I do, with the exception of saying things that I found to be hurtful in the ‘Tiger King’ series,” Baskin told the outlet on July 7. “I decline their requests to say things that would make fun of my husband’s disappearance because that was such a tragic time in my life, and in that of those who loved him.”

Baskin’s missing husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, hasn’t been seen since August 18, 1997. Nearly 23 years later, his missing persons status remains an active cold case, although he was declared legally dead five years following his disappearance. Following the release of Netflix’s Tiger King, rumors continue to spread that Baskin is responsible for his disappearance and death—and Tiger King star, Joe Exotic, still holds this to be true. However, the Big Cat Rescue owner has repeatedly denied any involvement in Don’s disappearance and is not currently considered a suspect in his missing person case at this time.

The good news for Baskin is that she has also received hundreds of requests that do not veer into that off-limit territory. According to TMZ, the Tiger King star received over 600 requests as of early July alone, earning her around $120,000 in her first week on the platform.