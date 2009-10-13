Carnie Wilson: Show About Newlyweds Hosts First Same Sex Couple

We’re not exactly sure what warrants Carnie Wilson hosting a game show, and having it be about newlyweds, but we’re glad she’s making strides for the gay community regardless. Classic show The Newlywed Game (first aired in 1966) is featuring its first-ever same sex couple George Takei (from Star Trek), and husband Brad Altman.

The two have been together for 21 years, which is much longer than the other contestants. Takei and Altman hope the exposure will show those less open-minded that their marriage is no different from those of straight couples. Upon the eventual passing of Proposition 8, they were immediately married in California.

Carnie Wilson had been championing for a same-sex couple to appear on the show since her takeover from Bob Eubanks. Maybe this is the one reason for a single girl to actually watch The Newlywed Game.

