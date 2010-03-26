StyleCaster
Share

Carmindy’s “Crazy Busy Beautiful” Launch Party

What's hot
StyleCaster

Carmindy’s “Crazy Busy Beautiful” Launch Party

Michelle
by

Above: Neal Evans, Chrissy Lloyd, Carmindy, and Irene Bremis.

Last night marked the launch party of celebrity makeup artist Carmindy‘s book Crazy Busy Beautiful— a beauty guide for working girls who need to get glam on the go. The StyleCaster crew packed it up at the office a bit earlier than usual and headed over to members-only club Norwood to cohost the event.

While the honoree of the night made the rounds to catch up and pose for plenty of photos with friends, we perused the reading material, and camped out by the bar for some complimentary cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres (my personal favorite being the mini grilled cheese bites).

For those of you who missed out on the night’s festivities, take a look at the images below for an inside peek. And of course, don’t forget to pick up your own copy of Crazy Busy Beautiful available at amazon.com. Lucky for us, we were able to snag our own free copy from the gift bags.
90166 1269628500 Carmindys Crazy Busy Beautiful Launch Party
The entrance to Norwood.
90167 1269628504 Carmindys Crazy Busy Beautiful Launch Party
90168 1269628508 Carmindys Crazy Busy Beautiful Launch Party
90163 1269628469 Carmindys Crazy Busy Beautiful Launch Party
Guests peruse the reading material.
90165 1269628497 Carmindys Crazy Busy Beautiful Launch Party
Kristen Konvitz, David Goldberg, Rachel Siegel, and myself.
90164 1269628493 Carmindys Crazy Busy Beautiful Launch Party
Bella Mancini and Jennifer Geismar.
90171 1269628523 Carmindys Crazy Busy Beautiful Launch Party
90179 1269628566 Carmindys Crazy Busy Beautiful Launch Party
Gabrielle Marcus, Samantha Marcus, and Madeleine Marcus.
90177 1269628557 Carmindys Crazy Busy Beautiful Launch Party
Matthew Nigara, Carmindy, and Carl Johnson.
90176 1269628549 Carmindys Crazy Busy Beautiful Launch Party
David Goldberg, Ari Goldberg and friends.
90178 1269628563 Carmindys Crazy Busy Beautiful Launch Party
Meredith Gray and Lizzie Dunlap with guest (middle).

More News We Love:
Body Conscious Skirts for Spring to Flatter Every Shape
Bowl Cuts are Back!
DJ Brooklyn Dawn Gives Tips on How to DJ a Killer Party

http://cmp.ly/3

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share