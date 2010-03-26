Carmindy’s “Crazy Busy Beautiful” Launch Party

Above: Neal Evans, Chrissy Lloyd, Carmindy, and Irene Bremis.

Last night marked the launch party of celebrity makeup artist Carmindy‘s book Crazy Busy Beautiful— a beauty guide for working girls who need to get glam on the go. The StyleCaster crew packed it up at the office a bit earlier than usual and headed over to members-only club Norwood to cohost the event.

While the honoree of the night made the rounds to catch up and pose for plenty of photos with friends, we perused the reading material, and camped out by the bar for some complimentary cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres (my personal favorite being the mini grilled cheese bites).

For those of you who missed out on the night’s festivities, take a look at the images below for an inside peek. And of course, don’t forget to pick up your own copy of Crazy Busy Beautiful available at amazon.com. Lucky for us, we were able to snag our own free copy from the gift bags.



The entrance to Norwood.







Guests peruse the reading material.



Kristen Konvitz, David Goldberg, Rachel Siegel, and myself.



Bella Mancini and Jennifer Geismar.





Gabrielle Marcus, Samantha Marcus, and Madeleine Marcus.



Matthew Nigara, Carmindy, and Carl Johnson.



David Goldberg, Ari Goldberg and friends.



Meredith Gray and Lizzie Dunlap with guest (middle).

