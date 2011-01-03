Carmen Miranda’s Fruity Disposition For Spring 2011: Retro Relapse

It’s no secret that the fashion industry gets fixated on some pretty strange things. For example, the recent resurgence of headgear thanks in part to Anna Dello Russo. She showed up to the Spring 2011 shows wearing both a cherry and a watermelon hat, not only channeling her inner Carmen Miranda, but also demonstrating her fashion ESP. Fruit prints were all over the spring runways, popping up at Stella McCartney, Suno and Wunderkind. Personally, I think this particular trend is less chic and more Chiquita Banana, but where ADR and Miuccia Prada go, people follow. Take a peek at the fresh and fruity forecast for spring!