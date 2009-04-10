Carmen Marc Valvo Creates a Home Line, Hates on Plus Size Women

Citing “entertaining in the Hamptons” as the reason he created a line of house wares to be sold exclusively at QVC, Carmen Marc Valvo gets ready for his April 18 broadcast on the television shopping network. He tells WWD that his Carmen Marc Valvo Home line will consist of flower-shaped plates, space-saving stackable vases, cottonwood nesting bowls and beaded mosaic pillows, among other items.

For all of you out there hoping for a QVC diffusion line based on the designer’s high-end evening wear, this probably won’t ever happen. Mr. Valvo scoffed at the idea of creating a lower end clothing line for QVC when he told the industry newspaper, “What am I supposed to do 1X, 2X, 3X eveningwear?” Ouch.