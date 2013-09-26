Model Katherine Webb is the Latest Face to Land a Carl’s Jr. Commercial

The world is about to become acquainted with Katherine Webb, as the model and Miss Alabama 2012 just landed her very own Carl’s Jr. commercial.

While the fast food chain generally puts household names in their overtly sexy commercials (Heidi Klum and Jenny McCarthy both shot commercials for them earlier this year), they occasionally put lesser known faces in front of the camera (Emily Ratajkowski of “Blurred Lines” fame starred in its 2012 commercial.)

For Katherine, this could mean a wider range of modeling and hosting jobs in her future, or she could fade into obscurity like 2009 Carl’s Jr. star Audrina Patridge.

Click through the slideshow above the see the many faces behind Carl’s Jr.’s provocative ads.