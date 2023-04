Are Carlos & VaLentine Still Together From 90 Day Fiancé? ‘Emotional Cheating’

Scroll To See More Images

If you can’t wait for the season finale to answer your question of if Carlos and VaLentine from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise season 3, we did some internet sleuthing for you. There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens.

The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So who’s still together? Read on.

This season has so many twists and turns with five new couples and one very familiar one. We meet Everton and Jordan, Juan and Jessica, April and Valentine, Scott, and Lidia, and Matt and Ana, and revisit VaLentine and Carlos, who we met in season 2. The series synopsis for season three is as follows: “It’s an all-new season of 90 Day Fiancé love stories set in and around the Caribbean, as Americans who fall in love in paradise wonder if it can last once the suntan fades away. First seen in season 2, VaLentine and Carlos are now about to say ‘I do,’ but a past relationship threatens their union.”

Are Carlos and VaLentine still together from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise season 3?

Status: Still together we think.

We meet Carlos and VaLentine again after seeing them in season 2. As they’re preparing for a wedding in season 3, tension arises after VaLentine questions Carlos about his sexuality. “I came here to Colombia to get married to the love of my life and it makes me feel [like] the impossible is about to happen,” VaLentine said in the trailer Another bombshell occurs when Carlos said that he is “actually bisexual” though he identifies as gay. A woman with whom Carlos has been involved was then discussed, as Valentine shouted, “You wanna ignore the emotional cheating?” Carlos then shouted back, “Nothing is going on!”

We presume they’re still together because they at least made it close to walking down the aisle. They haven’t posed any couple-y photos of them together on social media (they made one music video for VaLentine’s music career) but at least they still follow each other on Instagram.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise is available to stream on TLC via Discovery+. Here’s how to watch it for free.

