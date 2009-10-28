Carlos Falchi Target Line Hits Stores Early

Carlos Falchi has been a luxury handbag designer at the forefront of the industry for over three decades, developing unique, handmade creations for high end department stores and most recently a less expensive line for Target. The early launch of Falchi’s handbag line for Target at the Atlantic Terminal location has the rest of us questioning, “What about my Target?” As we are all making sure not to miss the November 1 launch of these chic, otherwise unattainable, moderately-priced bags created by the innovative designer, fear is unleashing that a secret launch may have our Target sold out of these bags before we have a chance to pile my shopping cart full.

With prices ranging from $19.99-$49.99 depending on size, our hopes aren’t completely up that quality will be up to par, there’s no harm in toting one of these statement Carlos Falchi bags this winter. The designs are similar to department store lines, using less expensive material.

Good luck getting your hands on one!