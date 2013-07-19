Carla Bruni-Sarkozy Starring In Bulgari’s New Ad Campaign

Former French first-lady and 1990s supermodel Carla Bruni-Sarkozy was shot by Terry Richardson in the latest advertising campaign for Bulgari, showing off the brand’s new gem offerings.

Sarkozy is certainly not new to the model game, having walked in runway shows for Versace and Chanel during the height of her career , but she stepped out of the limelight while her husband Nicolas Sarkozy was in office as head of the French state.

Previous Bulgari campaign faces include English actress Rachel Weisz and Julianne Moore, so Sarkozy is certainly in good company.

What do you think of the ads? Share your thoughts in the comments below!