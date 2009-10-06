Carla Bruni Sarkozy Launches Website

Ohh the French. Super chic as always, and tech-savvy too! Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, France’s lovely first lady, launched her own website recently. Fans were so excited by the announcement, however, that they shut down the site on its first day due to an overload in traffic. Now back up and running, carlabrunisarkozy.org highlights the former model-turned-singer-turned political figure’s (serious triple threat alert) charity work and provides a gallery of pictures showcasing her event-filled life like images of her with such important figures as Nelson Mandela and Michelle Obama.

Even President hubby, Nicolas Sarkozy is down with the social media revolution. Not only does he have a Facebook page (friending him later!), but he’s supposedly planning on tweeting from Copenhagen while at the climate change summit.

