Carla Bruni and Nicolas Sarkozy Planning for Children

The man who once set up Carla Bruni and now French president Nicolas Sarkozy on a blind date, is now claiming that the power couple are hoping for their first child soon. Both have kids from previous relationships, but according to French millionaire and match-maker Jacques Seguela, Bruni and Sarkozy are ready to start a family of their own.

The news broke this week in French tabloid Voici, and apparently some of the couple’s reasons for baby come down to politics (surprise, surprise). Rumor has it that Sarkozy believes a new baby will boost his chances of getting re-elected for president in 2012. We’re not sure how much good that’ll do, Sarkozy, but we do know one thing–having a kid strapped to your back isn’t going to give you extra time to run the country. Maybe your other already 20-something-year-old sons can help out with that.