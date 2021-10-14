I Tried The Sustainable Sneakers That A-Listers Love & Now I Know Why Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Them

Scroll To See More Images

What do Pete Davidson, Dame Helen Mirren, and John Hamm have in common? Their shared love of sustainable sneakers, of course!

That sentence wasn’t from a Mad Libs game. It is, in fact, a fact. All of these stars have been spotted in a pair of Cariuma shoes, and after looking into the brand, we know why. Not only does the brand offer up so many different styles of comfy sneakers, they do it in a way that’s as good as it gets for the environment. See, the brand prides itself on sustainability (to be honest, usually when I see an organization touting this, I’m skeptical), and their words seem to check out.

The shoes are made with natural materials like bamboo, which can regenerate once its cut from the stalk, as well as organic cotton, sugarcane, and recycled plastics. Per the brand, 65% of its products are 100% vegan. So, yeah. They’re walking the walk. Plus, for every shoe that’s bought, Cariuma plants two pairs of trees in the Brazilian rainforest.

When it comes to selection, they have a much wider variety of kicks than I expected. For example, they have wear-anywhere slip-ons that look ideal for wearing during grocery runs or walks around the neighborhood. They also have these Vans-esque skater shoes that can appeal to anybody. They’re the kind of shoes I can see both myself and my boyfriend sharing (if he had size 7 feet, that is). Not to mention, some of the shoes come apart of initiatives. For every pair of the 4ocean high tops purchased, the brand commits to remove two pounds of garbage from an ocean. Basically, you can look good, feel good, and do good no matter what shoe you buy.

I tested out these white low tops because Avril Lavigne taught me that a skater phase should never end. I’ve never been on a skateboard, but the mentality of a skater lives deeply within me. These are incredibly versatile in that I’ve quite literally worn them to the gym, to brunch, and to work.

The slip-resistant sole keeps me grounded during any excursion, and though the shoes are flat, my feet feel supported with each wear. They look great with a pair of baggy jeans, floral dresses, and even leggings. I know that I’ll be able to style them regardless of occasion, and that’s a truly special trait to have in a pair of shoes.

Oh, and fwiw, these are the pair that the internet’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, wore during an SNL ‘Career Day’ sketch last season.

Now, most of the celebs I mentioned above have worn a pair of Cariuma’s low-top sneaks. For example, John Hamm rocked the black knit ones while on a stroll, and Helen Mirren did the same, but in a green hue. If I can’t inspire you to snag a pair of these sustainable shoes, then surely they can.

Below, shop more Cariuma shoe styles that you’ll want to wear everywhere. Me, and my celeb friends, are ready to twin with you.

