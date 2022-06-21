Hollywood’s Favorite Shoe Brand Just Launched Its Beloved Leather Sneakers in Two New Colors

Sneakers are still going strong as a go-to shoe for many. You’ve got Harry Styles rocking Old Skool Vans around the clock, as well as dress and sneaker outfit inspirations that you should have on repeat this summer. However, there’s one brand in particular that should be on your radar: Cariuma.

Cariuma has been seen on a bunch of celebs, like Pete Davidson, Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm. Robert Downey Jr. even wore them in a photoshoot and Whitney Port shouted them out on her blog. That is one impressive star-studded lineup.

So what exactly makes Cariuma’s kicks so beloved? The brand melds style with comfort and sustainability to create shoes that tick off all the boxes. For one, each pair is lightweight, durable and already broken in. The fact that Cariuma sneakers skip blisters and uncomfortable, stiff materials deserves major brownie points.

Not only are they cozy enough to wear right away, but they’re also good for the earth. The brand sources materials responsibly (65 percent of its products are 100 percent vegan), maintains ethical factories and gives back through its restoration program.

The amount of care and innovation in each sneaker is clear. StyleCaster’s own E-Commerce Manager, Summer Cartwright, tested the Catiba Pros for herself. “These are incredibly versatile in that I’ve quite literally worn them to the gym, to brunch and to work,” she wrote in her review of the brand.

The star of the show in this article, however, is Cariuma’s Salvas sneakers. The brand recently launched two new colorways: Rose and Blue.

RELATED: The Sustainable Sneakers That Celebs Now Come in a Leather Version Designed to Look & Feel Better With Age

Here’s the sitch on Salvas: They’re handcrafted from premium leather and feature a recycled mesh lining, a 100 percent slip-resistant natural rubber sole, a removable, cork and bio-based foam insole and recyclable laces. From toe to heel, every part of Salvas has sustainability in mind.

Cariuma ensures style is never compromised, and Salvas is no exception. With the addition of its two new shades, the shoe now comes in six colorways, including all-white for a clean aesthetic and white and black for a sharp look. The other four more vibrant options add a playful touch of color to any outfit for any occasion. Salvas is carried in sizes 5 through 13, including half sizes, which is truly a sneakerhead dream come true.

With a 4.83-star overall rating on Cariuma’s site, so many shoppers love this sneaker.

“These shoes are perfect. The colors are vibrant, and the fit is so comfortable. I can wear them with any type of pants and they look great,” wrote one shopper.

“I absolutely love these shoes. They fit great, were comfortable immediately, give just the right amount of arch support and look cute,” wrote another five-star reviewer. “I have gotten more compliments since I started wearing these than any other shoes.”

Be sure to order your pair of Salvas right this second. They’re a simple staple that’ll give your summer shoe collection the boost it needs.