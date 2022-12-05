The Sustainable Sneakers That Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing Now Come In The Pantone Color of The Year

Scroll To See More Images

The cat’s out of the bag: Pantone has crowned Viva Magenta as its 2023 Color of The Year. Are we happy with the decision? Yes. Are we about to buy literally anything and everything in the shade? Absolutely yes—and it starts with sneakers. Cariuma, a celebrity-approved and sustainable shoe brand, has teamed up with Pantone for another Color of The Year collab—and it’s now ready to pre-order.

Let’s start with the fact that Cariuma has ramped up its Pantone offerings since last year. Remember our good ole friend, Very Peri? The skate sneaker brand came out with four purple-colored styles for its 2022 Pantone collab. Now, you can choose from six Viva Magenta silhouettes—the more options the merrier, am I right?

Add a vibrant burst of magenta to your 2023 wardrobe with this special line of Cariuma sneakers. Pantone describes Viva Magenta as “an unconventional shade for an unconventional time.” It represents, “strength, inclusivity and self-expression.” What more could you want in a trendsetting color?

If Pete Davidson, Robert Downey Jr. and Helen Mirren are stans, these kicks must be good. Plus, you’re doing a solid for the environment, since the brand incorporates tons of eco-friendly materials into its shoe design and packaging and provides carbon-neutral shipping. Cariuma will even plant two trees for every pair of sneakers you buy.

A-listers and sustainability aside, I’m personally a massive fan of the brand’s Catiba Pro sneakers. I can tell you from firsthand experience that they are so comfy to walk in. I always reach for them and have no doubt Cariuma’s other offerings are equally as well-made and comfortable.

Without further ado, here are the six sneakers Cariuma made in Pantone’s stunning Color of The Year, Viva Magenta.

Cariuma OCA Low Canvas

The OCA Low Canvas sneakers are the brand’s bestselling style, so why not go all out with this magenta colorway?

Cariuma OCA Low Canvas

If vibrant colors aren’t your thing, go for this white option that has Viva Magenta accents.

Cariuma OCA High Canvas

Have a high-top moment with the OCA High Canvas sneaks. They’re the statement shoe your rotation needs.

Cariuma Salvas

If you’re in search of a sneaker that you could wear to the office or a nicer occasion, the Salvas sneaker is made from top-quality leather and is such a versatile, classic pick.

Cariuma NAIOCA Pro

The NAIOCA Pro is serving major skater vibes, and it’s the newest addition to Cariuma’s lineup.

Cariuma IBI Slip-On

Everyone could use trusty slip-on sneakers in their wardrobe because they’re so easy to throw on and are also super comfy.