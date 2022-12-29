The Sustainable Sneakers That Celebs Love Come in 2 Cozy Winter Versions—Shop Them Before They Sell Out Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been reading our shopping content for a while now, then you know we’re massive stans of a sustainable sneaker brand called Cariuma. You also know that we’re not the only ones who adore the brand. Stars like Pete Davidson, Helen Mirren, Jon Hamm, Robert Downey Jr. and Whitney Port have all shown their love for Cariuma. So when we found out these celeb-loved kicks come in two winter-ready styles that are ready to shop right this second, we of course had to let you know.

Both the OCA Therma and Caturi silhouettes are back from selling out twice last year. If 2022’s performance is any indication, you’re going to want to snag these sneaker-boot crossovers as soon as you possibly can.

The OCA Therma is a super simple, versatile shoe that’s lined with vegan shearling to warm up your feet in the coldest of temperatures. Even the insoles are lined! Plus, the bio-foam inserts cushion your feet to perfection—no more aches or blisters.

On the outside of the shoe, you’ll find vegan suede that’s water-repellent, along with a natural rubber sole that’s 100 percent slip-resistant. What’s there not to like about these sustainable and thoughtfully-designed shoes?

To join the OCA Therma, the Caturi is a durable boot that is made from the same materials as its counterpart. The major differences include the rubberized Cariuma logo on the sides, the D-rings, speed hooks and two-tone shoelaces (though you also get single-color laces for more versatile wear).

The Caturi draws influence from the classic mountaineering shoe style that provides optimal warmth, support and sturdiness. Whether you’re trekking through the snow-covered streets of a big city or going on a scenic winter hike, these shoes need to be on your feet.

Winterproof your kicks while saving the planet with the OCA Therma and Caturi. Both shoes come in sizes 5 through 13 (including half sizes!) and in Camel and Black colorways.

Even though you’re likely already sold on the OCA Therma, one five-star reviewer wrote, “These sneakers make my feet happy. They keep my feet toasty warm for when I have to shovel snow or walk the dogs. I am wearing them with everything-jeans, sweats, tights and a dress. The only shoes I need this winter!”

And for the Caturi, another shopper raved, “I sure do love these sneakers. So comfortable and they look great. I put them on and just don’t want to take them off. And on top of that, they are eco-friendly.”

I’d be pressed to find shoes that are as versatile, cute, warm, sustainable and comfortable as these two Cariuma styles. Shoppers call them “the only shoes [you] need this winter” and say they “don’t want to take them off,” for goodness sake!

You can now pre-order the OCA Therma and add the Caturi to your cart—and we suggest doing both ASAP before they sell out again.