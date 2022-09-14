Our Favorite Celeb-Approved Trendy Sneakers Just Dropped in Fresh Designs For Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t own a pair of sustainable sneakers from Cariuma, you’re behind. Let me put it this way: Even Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm and Helen Mirren all own at least one style. The eco-conscious brand has been earning gold stars left and right from celebrities and shoppers alike for its shoes comfortable construction and natural material list. But don’t fret—now’s still the perfect time to add one of the kicks into your shoe collection, especially since they’ve dropped in brand new designs for the fall season.

While you may be inclined to raise an eyebrow towards any “sustainable” fashion brands on the market today, Cariuma actually follows through on its promises. The brand recycles and reuses excess materials during the composition process; every piece of rubber that isn’t used for one pair is held onto for the next. Each shoe contains bamboo, organic cotton, sugarcane and recycled plastics, to name a few. Not to forget, the company also plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair sold. That’s right, your shopping can actually do something good for the environment.

OCA Low Leopard Suede

This fresh collection features the brand’s new signature leopard print across several of its OG styles—slip-ons, laced low-tops and laced high-tops in suede, leather and canvas offerings are up for grabs. Whether you want to sport full-on leopard print or just crave a hint of it on your kicks, one (or more) of the six pairs will do your desire’s justice.

Salvas White Leather/Leopard

All of the styles are available in both men’s and women’s with size options 5 through 13. Price points vary depending on selection.

OCA High Leopard Canvas

For an all-out leopard look, the OCA High Leopard Canvas shoe has you covered. It has lightweight cushion technology, the perfectly-weighted rubber sole, and classic cap-toe design, per the brand.

Catiba Pro Leopard/Ivory

These skate shoes were made for durability and movement, providing optimal grip no matter what you’re doing. Whether you’re constantly on a board or simply looking for a hardcore sneaker, this one’s it.

Slip-on Skate Pro Leopard/Ivory

Opt for the slip-on for a no-fuss sneaker option—whether you’re running errands, commuting to the office or trying to style up a simple outfit, these will easily get the job done.