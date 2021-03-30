Cariuma’s New Slip-Ons Are Incredibly Sustainable—& Hella Cute

Scroll To See More Images

In 2021, fashion is all about sustainability—and when it comes to ethically-made (and stylish!) sneakers, there’s no better option than Cariuma. The Brazil-based brand has been my go-to for sneakers that look good and do right by the environment for quite some time, so I’m so stoked about the launch of their newest model, the IBI Slip-On, which just so happens to be the one of most eco-friendly sneakers ever.

Sustainability is in Cariuma’s DNA. From the time they launched in 2018, the brand has followed a strict “quality over quantity” approach to the products they put out. The result is a highly-curated collection of unisex sneakers made exclusively from materials like bamboo, organic cotton and natural rubber, produced in factories that adhere to top-of-the-line sustainability standards.

Case in point: They have 100% traceability into their manufacturers and 85% traceability into where their raw materials are processed and packaged. Attention, brands: This is what we mean when we talk about having more ecological options! Cariuma sets the bar pretty damn high.

Even so, the brand has truly outdone itself with the launch of their newest silhouette, which debuted today after more than two years of development. The IBI Slip-On Sneaker is made using a single piece of bamboo with a sole created entirely from sugar cane, giving it the lowest carbon footprint of any sneaker ever made. Like, ever.

Oh, and it’s made with three times fewer emissions than the average sneaker you can buy right now. Cariuma has painstakingly worked with its suppliers to completely eliminate all possible waste. When it comes to their dedication to ethical, sustainable practices, you won’t find a more committed brand—or a cuter sneaker, for that matter.

Available in eight colorways and sizes 5-13, the IBI Slip-On Sneaker is Cariuma’s answer to those lazy summer afternoons when you literally cannot be bothered with laces. Plus, the ergonomic design means that you may never want to take them off. They’re so comfy! While the majority of sustainable options often come with an especially high price tag, Cariuma’s new kicks retail for just $98. A sneaker that’s good for the environment, comfortable and under $100? BRB, buying myself three pairs right now.

Read on to shop a few of my favorite colorways (read: the ones I’m thinking of buying for myself) and hit up the Cariuma site for all eight options and even more sustainable sneakers.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

IBI Slip-On Sneaker in White

If you’re trying to upgrade your white sneaker game this season, start here. A cuter, comfier (and more eco-friendly) white shoe than this slip-on by Cariuma simply does not exist.

IBI Slip-On Sneaker in Rose Red

This rose-colored option is the perfect spring shoe—I took one look at that color and instantly hit “Add To Cart.” So yes, I will be wearing them all season long with everything from baggy jeans to floral dresses.

IBI Slip-On Sneaker in Green

I can’t get enough of this Kelly green color this season. Something about it feels so fresh and cool, you know? This is definitely the brightest option on this list but trust me—it’s worth trying.

IBI Slip-On Sneaker in Black

Ah yes—I obviously had to include a black option on this list. Buy this sleek slip-on shoe right now and you’ll wear it for the rest of the year. It suits all four seasons!