This Celeb-Loved Sneaker Brand Just Made the Go-To Accessory For the Voting Booth

Back in October 2019, I put aside my social anxiety and went door-to-door in Hollywood, CA to canvas for Elizabeth Warren. While her presidential run didn’t go as we had hoped, it was an incredible — and incredibly exhausting — experience. It was an easy 90 degrees that day and my feet hurt in my “cute” shoes within the first mile. I wish I had Cariuma’s sneaker collaboration with Crooked Media. The progressive media company teamed up with the Hollywood-loved, extremely comfortable shoe brand on two designs just in time for the midterms.

When I say comfortable, I mean, there’s literally no break-in time with these shoes. Crooked and Cariuma chose the best-selling OCA low-tops for this collab. They’re not just comfortable, but they’re earth-friendly, too. They’re handcrafted with organic cotton canvas, natural rubber, cork and recycled plastics. Plus, buying a pair plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest through Cariuma’s in-house Ecological Restoration program.

If it feels like the midterms are far away, November 8 will come quickly (sorry), plus there are the months of canvasing — even phone banking right from the comfort of your couch. Why can’t you look and feel stylish while you’re fighting for environmental conservation, abortion rights and racial justice?

“We wanted to create something that connected the Crooked and Cariuma brands. Shoes are a great vehicle to talk about democracy – you can wear them while you canvass for a candidate, you can wear them to show you care about this process,” says Jesse Mclean, Creative Director, Crooked Media. “It’s important that our partners share our values, and Cariuma cares deeply about sustainability. They work hard to make low waste, socially responsible products which is important to us and to our audience.”

Order the sneakers now and you’ll get them in early October, just in time to bug all your friends to vote. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to VoteRiders, the country’s leading organization focused on voter ID. If you need new kicks and can’t wait, we recommend the OCA Low in Off-White Canvas or the Slip-On Skate Pro. Your feet will thank you.