The Internet-Famous Sneaker Brand That Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Dropped a Collaboration Inspired by the Avatar Franchise

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all movie buffs: The sustainable sneaker brand beloved by celebrities and editors alike has an Avatar-inspired line. If you’re an avid fan of the franchise—long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is now available to watch outside of theaters—you’re bound to want to cop a pair from Internet-famous Cariuma.

Avatar: The Way of Water arrived a mere 13 years after the release of the first Avatar movie, and is set more than a decade after the original Avatar. If you already saw it and loved it, you’ll be happy to know it’s not the last to come—there are currently three more movies planned for future release. All the more reason to add some inspired kicks into your wardrobe to rock for upcoming premieres.

Cariuma invites you to “dive back into the world of Pandora” with the limited-edition collaboration, which is inspired by the “depths of Pandora’s alien and beautiful oceans.” You’ll find three of the brand’s top-selling sneakers paired with two brand-new designs inspired by all of the above: the OCA Low, OCA High and The Vallely. Some sneaker options even glow in the dark, channeling the movie’s underwater life and unique plantscape found in the Pandoran ocean.

Avatar Banshee Vallely Pro

The handmade vulcanized sneakers feature sustainable materials such as high-performance vegan suede, organic cotton canvas, recycled mesh lining, cork foam, and natural, recycled rubber. Cariuma also plants two trees for every sneaker purchase as part of its Restoration Program in Brazil.

The collaboration was even showcased on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, so basically, you’ll want to scoop a pair or two before stock eventually runs out.