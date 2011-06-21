Carine’s Book Cover, Gaultier Wrote His Own Reviews

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE:

See Carine Roitfeld’s cover for her new book being released in October. (Fashion Copious)

Apparently, people who get Botox not only look like they can’t express emotion, they also may be unable to feel it. Weird. (NY Times)

Read about a chick who left the big city for Wyoming, pretend you would do something like that and then get back to work. (W)

Gaultier on growing up wanting to be a fashion designer: “I used to buy all the magazines, look at the collections, and then do my own. And if Dior or Cardin had 300 outfits, I would have 310. I even wrote my own reviews.” SO cute. (Styleite via Opening Ceremony)

Here’s Mugler’s men’s ad. Obsessed. (Thierry Mugler)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Equipment_FR #firstdayofsummer– Keep us away from all travel websites today. Temptation rising. #cosign

RT @Fashionista_com Kate Middleton Wont Accept Free Clothes, Is Striking Private Agreements With Designers bit.ly/jXKLnK As she should.

RT @FashionEtcNow Do you love that new car smell THIS much? #MercedesBenz is launching a fragrance. bit.ly/lIJItU #gross

RT @carlscrush Michael Carl Dear stomach, please look the same whether I am sitting or standing Amazing.