Carine Vs. Emmanuelle: Epic Fashion Week Catfight In Store?

Just in time for Fashion Week where Emmanuelle Alt will likely take Carine Roitfeld‘s place in many a front row Cathy Horyn decided to investigate the somewhat shady situation that went down between them, and she divulged some interesting tidbits.

The number one question on everyone’s mind is still, “Did she resign or was she fired?” Well, according to Horyn’s piece in The New York Times, her reign ended in a combination of the two.

“What happened to Ms. Roitfeld was this: she offered to resign, according to several individuals close to the matter. She was frequently absent from the office, on shoots, and when the issue of her management came to a head, she offered to resign. She may have been bluffing, hoping she would be asked to stay, but her resignation was accepted.”

Horyn reveals that Carine’s December issue, which was entirely devoted to Tom Ford and featured overtly sexual editorials starring both geriatrics and children, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Roitfeld was (and is), first and foremost, a stylist, which caused people to doubt her role as a manager and leader with a clear vision for the magazine. She also continued to style and consult on the side, and then there was that whole little scandal that got her and French Vogue banned from Balenciaga. Carine said of her resignation,Im very sad, but in a way Im very happy, too. I dont want to get old in this golden cage. Im very punk in a way.

Meanwhile, Emmanuelle Alt was promoted very quickly after Roitfeld was out of the picture, and the two are apparently no longer on speaking terms. Known for her relatable, street-influenced style, Alt “seems aware that to be a great editor is to be more than a daring stylist.” Ouch. To twist the knife even further, she immediately quit all of her outside styling jobs most notably Balmain and Isabel Marant and made sure to emphasize the fact that her time will be exclusively devoted to French Vogue.

In response to Roitfeld’s exit, Alt said, I dont look back and see clouds anywhere. Carine is someone who needs to be free. Shes the rebel of the class. She hates authority.”

Even though Alt’s career path is more “in line” with the position as Editor in Chief, it’s impossible to deny that Carine did fantastic things at French Vogue and will be missed by her legions of fans, despite the fact that she’s merely a “stylist.” Where do you stand on the editor vs. stylist debate?

Photo: Foc Kan, WireImage