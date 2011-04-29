Carine Roitfeld’s Reality Show, Maryna Causes Agency War

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Simon Doonan is into Kate’s boobs. The Barneys man said, Her natural bosom looks so fabulous in that dress, I think shes going to become such an instant style icon. Im wondering if shes going to depopularize the trend for fake boobs, because her natural bosom looks so perfect in this dress. I think maybe a lot of girls might reconsider that boob job. Heart him. (Style)

Maryna Linchuk is causing an agency battle. DNA, her old agency is suing Ford Models, her new agency for $12 million in damages. She’s hot enough to fight over. (Reuters)

Someone from Models.com was sending Tweets that may have indicated that Carine Roitfeld will have her own reality show. (Fashionoligie)

There’s a Facebook page devoted to Pippa’s ass. Well deserved, Pippa. (Fashionista)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @womensweardaily ABS gets to work on the royal wedding dress replica, which he said he expects will wholesale for $400: http://bit.ly/iNHLOB Duh.

RT @janeGRAZIA RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Omg – how amaze is this! My friend Toria’s mum Ann got married in this dress 51 years ago today! http://twitpic.com/4r2d05 Love that, so beautiful. Timeless design is just that.

RT @themoment And while I am sure people have had an elegant sufficiency of the wedding, why wouldn’t Kate have used a professional makeup person? No one is over this.

RT @IamMademoiselle Wonder if Harry’s snogged Pippa Middleton yet? God willing, I don’t know who’s hotter.