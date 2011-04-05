Carine Roitfeld’s Next Freelance Gig Is Fabulous

I mean, who quits their job and suddenly because a style and editorial consultant for Barneys New York, followed by a styling gig for Karl Lagerfeld? Yes, that would be Carine Roitfeld. The Parisian is working more than stateside she recently styled Chanel’s Autumn/Winter 2011-12 campaign, starring Freja Beha Erichsen.

And in case you didn’t know, Karl picks favorites. Lagerfeld told WWD, “The mix with Freja was genius. I like to work with the same girls and boys all the time.” As though we hadn’t noticed…

Lagerfeld is looking to be quite busy in the campaign realm. Anja Rubik will once again be the face of the next Fendi campaign, shooting next week. If you saw that last batch of Hitchcockian images, you’d understand why. Then, it’s onto fashion’s latest obsession: video. Karl called a few of “his girls” including, once again, Freja, as well as Lady Amanda Harlech, Anna Mouglalis and Kristen McMenamy for a Monaco and South of France located short for his Chanel cruise collection, showing in Antibes on May 9. Sounds a lot like your spring plans, no?

Photo: Jemal Countess, WireImage