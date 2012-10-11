StyleCaster
Carine Roitfeld's New Role: Global Fashion Director of Harper's Bazaar

Carine Roitfeld’s New Role: Global Fashion Director of Harper’s Bazaar

Liz Doupnik
by

We’ve been following Carine Roitfeld’s track since she parted ways with French Vogue in 2010. After launching her own magazine, CR Book in September, we thought that she had decided on taking the indie route. We stand corrected: Harper’s Bazaar announced today that the visionary will be taking on a new role as Global Director of the magazine brand, including all international editions.

What does this entail? Roitfeld will be curating several editorials and trend stories a year for U.S. Harper’s Bazaar as well as its twenty-six global counterparts. Given Roitfeld’s insane network of photographers, we’re expecting the covers (debuting on March 2013 issues) to be mind-blowing.

We’re wondering how a certain editrix located in a building down the block is feeling about all these news…

