Carine Roitfeld’s New Job Prospects

Photo: Steven Meisel, Vogue

This morning, we told you the unbelievable news that Carine Roitfeld is resigning from her position at Vogue Paris. Once we got over the initial shock, we got to thinking: What is she going to do next? Since she’s one of the fashion industry’s biggest influencers, there is certainly no shortage of options, but if we ruled the world, here’s what we’d love to see as her next move.

Rejoin Tom Ford as his right-hand woman

Tom guest-editing last months Vogue Paris wasnt only appropriate because he is debuting his new line of women’s wear this spring, but also because Carine has been his muse and collaborator for over a decade. Her work as a stylist for Gucci when Tom Ford became its creative director in 1994 not only helped to save the brand from bankruptcy, it solidified her status as a style icon. She followed Ford when he moved on to Yves Saint Laurent years later, and he respected her vision so much, that he would even replicate Roitfelds own clothing for his collections! Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou, editor-in-chief of 10 Magazine, told the Telegraph, “When we heard Tom was coming back, we all thought that’s it, Carine will go with him and it will be like the golden years again! Carine is to Tom Ford what Amanda Harlech is to Karl Lagerfeld. She’s always been his muse so a move like that would make perfect sense.”



Photo: Tom Ford-era Gucci Campaign by Mario Testino

Join forces with her daughter Julia to create the sickest family business ever

Not only is Carines daughter Julia Restoin-Roitfeld insanely hot shes modeled for Tom Ford, Jil Sander and Lancome shes an incredibly talented art director, with one of her first major projects being an ad campaign for Rock and Republic. Plus, she shares the same sexy, rock-and-roll sensibility as her mother. Carine could make some serious bank consulting for luxury brands or styling shoots and campaigns, so why not make it a family affair?

Help Anna say “au revoir” to Vogue

There’s been a lot of talk about Anna Wintour‘s retirement in the last couple of years, and who better to breathe some new life into Vogue US than Carine! It might even be good for our economy, since Johnathan Newhouse of Cond Nast International told Vogue UK, “under her direction Vogue Paris received record levels of circulation and advertising and editorial success. Her experimental ways might be too outrageous for American audiences, but c’mon, why so prudish? A little sex, sarcasm and subversive styling never hurt anyone. Maybe she’d even use a model other than Karlie or Raquel every once in a while. Just sayin’.

Start her own fashion house

Christian Restoin, Carines long-time partner and father of her children, founded Equipment in 1975, which you may know as the brand behind those amazing silk button-down shirts that have been everywhere lately. And besides having an inimitable sex-meets-glamour aesthetic, shes an expert on luxury design. Can you imagine the skin-tight skirts, sheer blouses and sky-high heels that would come of it? This choice is probably the most far-fetched, but we can dream, can’t we?