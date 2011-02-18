Carine Roitfeld’s Last Vogue Paris Cover is Out

Shed a tear and tip a bottle for your homies Carine’s last cover is out, featuring soon to be it girl Saskia de Brauw, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Carine told Style.com, Now I found a new girl called Saskia. She has short hair, no one knows her, and this is going to be my last cover. Short and sweet.

De Brauw called her Vogue Paris cover a fantastic honor and explained that it was inspired by a film. Those painted brows lead me to believe it’s some sort of 50s Dietrich or Bette Davis type vehicle, but the hair is all Rosemary’s Baby so mysterious that Carine. Overall though it’s beautiful but sexy and simple enough to be a lovely last look from one of our favorite editors.