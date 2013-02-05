Carine Roitfeld’s First Harper’s Bazaar Spread Spotlights Stephanie Seymour, Lara Stone, More

After being appointed as Harper’s Bazaar‘s first-ever Global Fashion Director in October, former French Vogue editor (and beloved street style star) Carine Roitfeld has debuted her first feature for the glossy: A fashion portfolio spotlighting a bevy of top models, including Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, and Stephanie Seymour (who, at 44 years old, is having quite the year).

The 16-page-spread—called “Carine on the Collections”—offers Roitfeld’s take on key spring trends from a mega list of designers including Alexander Wang, Nicolas Ghesquière’s Balenciaga, Céline, Chanel, Christopher Kane, Dior, J.W. Anderson, Jil Sander, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and Tom Ford.

Given Roitfeld’s title at Harper’s, it makes sense that the glossy feature is set to run in all 26 international editions of the magazine’s March issue, which will reach more than 11.3 million readers across 44 countries.

The shoot took place in New York City, and was shot by up-and-coming photographer Kacper Kasprzyk.

