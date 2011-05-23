Carine Roitfeld’s Dreaded Fashion Item, Friendship with Alt

In a rather engaging piece in the Financial Times, Carine Roitfeld comes off as charming as you might imagine, and rather uninhibited. She talks about doing shots of vodka before she goes to fashion parties because she doesn’t like champagne, and that president of Cond Nast France, Xavier Romatet, didn’t dig that December issue with the old people making out and little girls dressed like Kardashian sisters. No, he didnt like it,” Roitfeld told the reporter, continuing Me, I like to push boundaries, I am irreverent, but he would prefer something softer, more mainstream. Maybe he was anxious about the future because magazine sales are going to be harder and harder. You have to love a lady who goes out with a bang.

The sad part, though, comes when you realize as a certainty that Carine and Emmanuelle Alt‘s friendship was part of the fall out from her Vogue Paris departure, We arent friends any more. I think its sad. When you give a lot of confidence in people and you dont get it back you are a bit disappointed but its life. I move on, Roitfeld explains.

It’s all about the next phase in life though, and as FT explains, there’s a lot to look forward to with that Barneys New York freelance gig:

Roitfeld will choose and style the stores autumn clothes and photographer Mario Sorrenti will shoot them on a group of Roitfelds family and friends, as well as her family of top models and faces such as Bambou, the French singer and wife of the late Serge Gainsbourg, and Victoire de Castellane, jewellery designer for Dior. She hopes to celebrate herself by recruiting someone to be involved who looks rather a lot like her: Iggy Pop.

Sounds. Awesome.

Carine also found some life lessons and came to realize after she left her ivory tower of ruling the Vogue of France that assistants kind of just get in the way. “It takes you further away from people and I was very surprised to learn that a lot of people were scared of me because they thought that I was tough and mean…I am not mean at all, I am not tough at all.” Roitfeld even makes her own calls and books people directly now. But the biggest lesson of all is the style icon’s most dreaded fashion item:

Mules those shoes I hate them.

Words to live by.