Carine Roitfeld’s Barneys NY Ads, Julia + Vladimir Included

Just hours after the leaked image of Carine in the Barneys NY fall campaign was posted here, we have additional images from the campaign via WWD. As we mentioned, Carine is showing her kids how it is done by actually including them in the campaign.Julia Restoin-Roitfeld appears in Givenchy and Vladimir Restoin-Roitfeld appears in his own clothes, getting just a little too chummy with mummy for my taste. Then again, they are French.

Other familiar faces and brands shot by Mario Sorrenti for the campaign include eternal-super Naomi Campbell in Fendi, as well as other models of the moment in Balenciaga, Alaa and Proenza Schouler. The aforementioned leaked photo of Carine herself is in Rick Owens.

Keep your eye out for the images in Barneys’ fall windows and September fashion and lifestyle mags.