Exactly What to Shop from Carine Roitfeld’s Uniqlo Collab—Before it Sells Out

In the sage words of Kanye West, Carine Roitfeld “is a motherfucking icon.” So it’s fitting that Uniqlo was eager to team up with her for a third season of The Carine Roitfeld Collection, the collaboration that launched (and quickly sold out) last year.

The aesthetic of the latest offering, which drops today online at Uniqlo.com and at the retailer’s Fifth Avenue New York City flagship, is as true as can be to the CR Fashion Book editor’s signature style—think leopard-print faux-fur jackets, tailored double-breasted blazers, and pencil skirts in leather and camouflage. Like Uniqlo’s other collabs—Christophe Lemaire, Inès de la Fressange, Jil Sander—it’s less flashy than other fast-fashion designer collections (ahem, Balmain x H&M), but the emphasis on high-quality, relatively timeless pieces means that you might actually find something that will last you years at an impressively affordable price point. This season, for instance, coats ring in at less than $200, while pin-stripe trousers, distressed knits, and silk blouses are all under $50.

In the slideshow, shop our picks from the 43-piece collection—go ahead, make Kanye proud.