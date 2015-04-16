Carine Roitfeld to Design a Collection For Uniqlo

When we think of Carine Roitfeld‘s famously sexy style, “basic” and “affordable” aren’t words that come to mind, but that hasn’t stopped Japanese fast-fashion retailer Uniqlo from enlisting the former French Vogue editor to design an upcoming collection.

Roitfeld—currently the editor of CR Fashion Book—will follow designer Jil Sander and French model-muse Inès de la Fressange by creating a womenswear collection based on the brand’s LifeWear line—functional, high-quality, affordable clothing meant to enhance everyday life.

It’s a given that Carine’s own glamorous, charismatic, very French fashion formula will play heavily in her 40-piece line for Uniqlo—an ultra-feminine mix of fitted pencil skirts, silk blouses, skinny suits, simple accessories, and stilettos.

In case you’re not up on the 60-year-old’s resume, Roitfeld stepped down from French Vogue in 2011 after a decade at the helm, and has since launched CR Fashion Book, a high-end fashion magazine and website. She’s also the global fashion director of Harper’s Bazaar.

We’re pretty excited for this partnership—set to hit stores at the end of October—and have a feeling it’ll inject some excitement back into the realm of fashion collaborations, which has been suffering from fatigue the last few years.