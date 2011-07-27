Carine Roitfeld Says: Confidence is Key

Carine Roitfeld is one of the most powerful women in the fashion industry next to Anna Wintour. At the helm of French Vogue, which is arguably the most important edition of the magazine, for over ten years she has very famously quit to…live life.

A woman this accomplished is worth listening to. She sat down with Speigel to dispense some words of wisdom and survival tecniques. What did she name as the keys to her success? A grounded partner, solid family, a hell of an attitude and high heels.

Here are some tips I always keep in mind:

Family first. “I was fortunate because-in addition to the very special world of fashion-I also had a family, which is something probably rare in this business. I have also been married to the same man, the father of my two children, for more than 30 years. And that has helped me remain relatively normal.”

Confidence is key. “During photo shoots, you come across these beautiful 16- or 18-year-old women who have perfect bodies and not a single wrinkle-but their pictures are retouched. Under these conditions, when you look in the mirror, you have to be happy with yourself, remain young at heart and keep that rock ‘n’ roll attitude. Otherwise, you won’t be able to deal with it.”

Always wear high heels. “Yes, they give you power. You move differently, sit differently and even speak differently.”