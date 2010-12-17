Carine Roitfeld Resigns From French Vogue

Photo: Hedi Slimane, New York Magazine

Yesterday, we shared some of the most heartbreaking happenings that rocked the fashion world in 2010, but we just heard some news that puts this list to shame: Carine Roitfeld is stepping down as editor in chief of Vogue Paris. Vogue UK reports that, after ten years of working with the magazine, she will leave her post at the end of January to work on personal projects. Not only is Carine one of the most fashionable women in the world, she has never been afraid to take a risk or to get a little sexy she’s Tom Ford’s muse, after all which can only be said about a handful of editors working today.

You can’t deny that Carine’s influentialVogue Paris is the book that sets the standard. Without her open-minded, unapologetic attitude about styling, and her pushing boundaries in photography, we’re honestly a little bit worried about the future of print fashion publications. We’ll miss you dearly Carine, and we’re so crushed by this news that it’s going to be pretty difficult to get through the day mostly since we’ll be too busy trying to buy back-issues of your magazine to actually get work done.