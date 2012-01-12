Carine Roitfeld Plays With The Boys For ‘VMan’

With all that’s going on with Carine Roitfeld, it almost slipped our minds that it wasn’t too long ago she parted ways with French Vogue. Despite all the projects she has on her plate, this one really caught our eye.

Looks like the big CR is playing with the boys for the upcoming issue of VMan, for which she’sacting as a guest editor. Say what!?! We’re beyond obsessed with this idea. If anything, we’re positive that she has some major pull with the hotties, right?

Turns out she shed her model tendencies and looked to ‘real’ guys for the magazine. Somehow we’re not so sure how ‘real’ these boys will be looking though — we doubt Carine surrounds herself with anything less than beautiful. Be sure to check newsstands on Valentine’s Day (happy eye candy to us!) to grab up an issue of the magazine. We know we will!